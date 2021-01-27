Letter: When will there be real consequences for unspeakable behavior instead of just talk.

When will there be real consequences for unspeakable behavior instead of just talk. When will the supposed leaders of state and country stand up for the people and country. We watched as our Capitol was raped and pillaged by hoodlums incited to action by trump, giuliani and others, and supported by power seekers cruz and hawley. All legal means were exhausted so poor losers tried violence. That is not law and order, as those people keep yelling that they stand for. If no consequences occur, impeachment and conviction, you can bet this behavior will continue until the country known as America is no more. Then how will your greed and lust be satisfied.
Ask yourself how did America become great and respected before trump? Open your eyes. See neighbors and how communities work together, not hating when problems arise. Will trickle down occur as all the crooks are pardoned. Don't count on it.
Carl Olson
West side
