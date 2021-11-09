 Skip to main content
Letter: WHEN YOU’RE FORCED TO APPEAR AND PUT YOURSELF IN DANGER
Letter: WHEN YOU'RE FORCED TO APPEAR AND PUT YOURSELF IN DANGER

Many question why people are not going back to work. Often these jobs put workers in danger of exposure to Covid. There are people that seem unconcerned about spreading Covid to others when they don’t get vaccinated, wear masks or distance themselves.

I appeared for jury selection. Potential jurors were asked to call with symptoms; wear a mask and distance themselves. I understand that the jury system is not allowed to ask if people are vaccinated or have symptoms. Someone in my group was excused with Covid symptoms. Although I’m vaccinated and ‘boostered’, I still got tested and self-quarantined.

As a society, it is our responsibility to protect the public health of our citizens. Laws or rules that prohibit organizations, schools, work places or government agencies from taking all precautions to protect citizens need to be reexamined and changed. I was required to appear for jury duty in less than ideal conditions, as are many who need to work. As a society, we can do better.

Wendi Gardner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

