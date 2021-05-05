 Skip to main content
Letter: Where am I able to receive the god given gift of "oh I just knows"
Letter: Where am I able to receive the god given gift of "oh I just knows"

Day in and day out I read opinions from a variety of people who have somehow been granted the god like gift to magically “just know”. To “just know”what everyone else is thinking, to “ just know” what everyone else’s reasonings are and to “just know”what everyone else holds dear to they’re hearts. I would be grateful to know how I can gain this incredibly useful ability to “ just know”. When you “just know” everything you no longer have to apply critical thought or any sort of objective reasoning, why would you since you already “just know”. Truly an amazing ability, gifted to so many people, except me.

This ability to “just know “ is not conducive to speaking to others with opposing views, who needs to talk when you “just know”? Nobody wants to talk to someone, when your being told they are evil and hate you.

Mark King

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

