Letter: Where are our priorities?

While our country is in a state of national emergency, we face a long-lasting worldwide exponentially expanding pandemic health crisis. Our economy is crashing, citizens are in mandatory lockdown, schools and businesses closed, unemployment skyrocketing, healthcare facilities overwhelmed, medical supplies, protective equipment, and test kits have limited availability. As the national debt spirals out of control, the Trump Administration will spend 1.5 billion to build a useless border wall in southern Arizona. Where are our priorities?
Robert Swaim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
