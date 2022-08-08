Letter: Where are the AZ Star's criticisms of Biden's border policies?

During the four years under Trump, the AZ Star did almost weekly critical stories about his border policies. Columnist Tim Steller often attacked the Remain in Mexico policy and did sympathetic stories of migrants at shelters here. Curt Prendergast routinely did negative stories about the border wall related to its environmental impacts, contractors involved, animal impacts, etc. He also camped out at the U.S. District Court here during the Zero Tolerance policy of actually federally prosecuting persons for illegal entry. There have been few if any criticisms by Steller, Prendergast, or anyone else at the Star over Biden's disastrous border policies. I believe the Star approves of them and they have no regard for the adverse impacts these migrants will have on our public schools, heath care, criminal justice, and social welfare systems. There will likely be over 2 million Border Patrol apprehensions and hundreds of thousands of non-apprehended 'gotaways' this fiscal year ending September 30, all during Covid. Where are the Star's criticisms of Biden's border policies?