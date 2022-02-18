 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where are the cures?
Letter: Where are the cures?

The previous administration spent lot of money and used a lot of pressure to get COVID vaccines developed. The current administration has spent millions and probably billions of dollars on vaccine distribution and marketing. But like the flu and many other viruses, COVID is not going away. We cannot vaccinate this virus out of existence. New variants will appear at least annually just like the flu and other common viruses.

So why hasn’t the current administration and public pressure pushed for drug companies to produce and sell more cures. It’s too early to expect the same quantity of prescription and over the counter drugs available for the flu, but we should be focusing more on cures. We need cures that are effective and affordable. This is the only way to manage this “new” virus in the years to come.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

