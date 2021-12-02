 Skip to main content
Letter: Where are the headlines about Biden’s successes
CNBC. states, in President Joe Biden's first ten months, the economy grew faster than the first two years of Trump (15.8 million jobs vs. 14.4 - pre-COVID-19). Payrolls have increased. Wall Street records are broken. World events may cause a drop one or two days and then roar back.

America will be back rebuilding with the new Infrastructure Bill. Soon, people will have the protections guaranteed in the Constitution and the "antis" claim to love. Unemployment is down from Trump's 886,000 to today's 269,000. Non-Farm jobs up 531,000. Biden's first ten months of job creation is 5.8 million compared to Trump's first two years of 4.5 million.

AP noted the DOJ has gone after cybersecurity and ransomware criminals in a big way, apprehending a Russian cybercriminal and a Ukrainian ransomware attacker and recovering millions in cryptocurrency paid to the hackers.

Democrats are taking care of the country. Unfortunately, Republicans are still reliving the 2020 election.

Where are these Front Page headlines?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

