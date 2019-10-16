For years the Republican Party has branded itself as patriotic. It belittled others as being soft on communism or unwilling to stand up to foreign adversaries. It critiqued the Democrats for not supporting our military and not adhering to the constitution. Now the these so-called patriots have disappeared or are in hiding. Suddenly it’s ok to abandon our allies in Syria/Turkey((Kurds). There is no line in the sand for Assad. Russian and Chinese communism are ok. The support for our service people has evaporated as we leave troops vulnerable in Syria. And the constitution is of little import. The separation of powers and duty of congress to protect our constitution has been subsumed Trump. We need a new class of patriots who believe in the foundation our democracy and are willing to fight to restore true patriotism in our country. Obviously it’s not the Republicans.
John D Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.