Letter: Where are the Real Republicans ?

As a life long Yellow Dog Democrat (we would vote for a yellow dog so long as he was Democrat) I always appreciated the Loyal Opposition….we needed Republicans in order to govern.
Unfortunately we have both become “Indespensible Enemies” in the eyes of the new “Big Lie Party”.
These folks need some “Other” to fear. They consider Compromise as the biggest and unforgivable sin and they disparagingly call anyone who does so a RINO. We hear the Dear Leader saying so on a daily basis.
I would suggest that they are the ones who are Republicans In Name Only. More to the point they are The New Know Nothing Party.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
