Letter: Where are the Republican Legislators Who Believe in Small Government?

Historically, the Republican Party has touted small government and individual rights, correct? I find it quite interesting that the new republican mantra is to be deeply entangled in people's lives so much that they are now in the business of making healthcare choices, bedroom choices, sexual orientation choices, and marital choices. They now think government should prosecute parents for seeking treatment for their transgendered child, prosecute women for choosing whether or not to have a baby, and prosecute healthcare professionals for providing services with which they don't agree. Some of them are even suggesting that states can choose whether or not it is legal to marry someone of another race. How far does this go? They have nothing to offer to bring American's together. Instead they offer fear, racism, sexism, and homophobia. Is this the direction we want this country to go, back to the dark ages where only white heterosexual males controlled everything? Yes, I believe that is the goal. Please vote in the mid-terms.