How does Attorney General Barr, who acts more like Donald Trump's personal attorney than America's chief law enforcement officer, threaten communities he claims don't give law enforcement enough respect with loss of police protection? How does Trump dare call FBI agents scum? How do Republicans in the House and Senate ignore the actions of Trump who insults our Allies, violates the Constitution's Emolument Clause daily, ignores the Rule of Law by refusing to honor lawful Congressional requests for documents and ordering witnesses not to testify? (Clinton and Nixon cooperated with their impeachment inquires.) Why do those same Republicans spread Russian misinformation right out of Moscow's playbook aimed at our 2020 election? How do the Senate Republicans prevent over 200 bills passed by the Democratic controlled House from getting onto the floor for debate? Where are the Republicans who told Nixon in 1974, to 'resign or we'll impeach you'?
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
