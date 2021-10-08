 Skip to main content
Letter: Where are the statesmen?
Letter: Where are the statesmen?

I remember my college American History professor saying, "There are no more statesmen, only politicians." That was true then, and now more than 45 years later it hasn't changed and is still, unfortunately, very true.

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

