Trump is the an American God, plain and simple. His fans refuse to hold him accountable no matter what he does. He is blessed, he is forgiven, he is worshiped. A kind of simplistic thinking, often called a "belief" is given a sacred status so that his adherents can bask in his glory and profit, profit, profit. Or so they are led to believe.
Look at history. While shrouding the facts or shredding them, an erroneously held "belief" can addle many brains.
Watch out, America. Catastrophe is on the horizon.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
