Tim Steller among others has called for free public transportation. The federal government will begin to collect fees from people with good credit ratings to subsidize those with poor credit ratings. Energy costs are going thru the roof, how long will it be before certain customers will pay more to subsidize those who can’t afford. Heat, A/C, and water
From each according to his/her ability to those according to their need. Sound familiar?
Bill Blaine
Marana
