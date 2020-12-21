 Skip to main content
Letter: Where are we today?
I keep hearing, "This isn't who we are!" I contend, this is "who we are!"

Consider the facts, as portrayed by the current administration:

The CIA and FBI are now corrupt and not to be trusted. The news media (except chosen sources) are "fake" and the "enemy of the people." US, and by extension, all elections are corrupt and may be overturned by demand. Members of the military are "losers" and "suckers" and the generals are "idiots." Science is now irrelevant. Foreign dictators are friends while former allies are "ripping us off." Fashion models deserve "genius visas." USPS is now a political tool. Radical militants should "stand by" (until needed?). "Loyalty" to a a leader trumps everything. Supreme court justices are appointed, and are expected to re-pay their "debt" when called upon.

Seventeen state AGs are suing to overturn a legitimate election. The correct term for this is, "sedition."

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

