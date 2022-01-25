 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where are we today?
View Comments

Letter: Where are we today?

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Owner ups rent by 50%."

Several decades ago, "Lifestyles of The Rich And Famous", a television show celebrating the incredible wealth of a very small percentage of the world's population, gave American viewers vicarious insight into what it could be like if only they could, somehow, win that lottery.

I found the message of that show disturbing then, and today feel it was a harbinger of future trends.

Today, no one is impressed by "millionaires". The new "bar" is, not just "billionaire". Today's standard is "multi-billionaire". Elon Musk is "worth" over $200 billion, and has stated that he shouldn't have to pay any taxes at all! Jeff Bezos trails behind with barely $185 billion, and pays no tax.

The top 1% in the US, increased their net wealth by four trillion dollars in 2020.

In Tucson, predatory "investors" buy apartment complexes, and raise the rent 50 percent, because they can.

Is all this "OK"?

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News