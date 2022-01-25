Letter: Where are we today?

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Owner ups rent by 50%."
Several decades ago, "Lifestyles of The Rich And Famous", a television show celebrating the incredible wealth of a very small percentage of the world's population, gave American viewers vicarious insight into what it could be like if only they could, somehow, win that lottery.
I found the message of that show disturbing then, and today feel it was a harbinger of future trends.
Today, no one is impressed by "millionaires". The new "bar" is, not just "billionaire". Today's standard is "multi-billionaire". Elon Musk is "worth" over $200 billion, and has stated that he shouldn't have to pay any taxes at all! Jeff Bezos trails behind with barely $185 billion, and pays no tax.
The top 1% in the US, increased their net wealth by four trillion dollars in 2020.
In Tucson, predatory "investors" buy apartment complexes, and raise the rent 50 percent, because they can.
Is all this "OK"?
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
