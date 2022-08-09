 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where did all the Liberated Women go ?

I came of age during the 60’s and 70’s … a time of many changes and challenges .. and Hippies, Vietnam, sex drugs and rock and roll …and Women’s Lib !

Now I sadly look out and see all those women who gained so many privileges during that time withering on the vine . The bra burners and outspoken heroines of that era are now silent .

What next ? Returning to scold’s bridals , chastity belts , the pillory , public flogging for ill - behaved wives and burning at the Stake .

Come on , women , stand up again . Stop letting men make decisions for wome .

Gaye Bruni

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

