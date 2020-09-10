 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where did the money come from?
View Comments

Letter: Where did the money come from?

First I saw ads on TV showing Martha McSally obsessed and outraged about Mark Kelly's finances. Thank goodness the Star explained what the fuss was all about. But

I am still amazed that McSally made such a big to-do about nothing. After all, she hasn't said a word about Trump's tax returns that were supposed to be revealed months, or is it years, ago!

Becky Schulman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News