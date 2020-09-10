Letter: Where did the money come from?

First I saw ads on TV showing Martha McSally obsessed and outraged about Mark Kelly's finances. Thank goodness the Star explained what the fuss was all about. But
I am still amazed that McSally made such a big to-do about nothing. After all, she hasn't said a word about Trump's tax returns that were supposed to be revealed months, or is it years, ago!
Becky Schulman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!