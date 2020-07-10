Letter: Where Did the Money Go

Not long ago the 116th Congress passed a $2T Stimulus Bill, HR 748 available on their web site. If divided equally among all US citizens, each person would have received $6,051. Instead we will give $1,200 to each adult under certain income. Where did the rest of the money go?
Citing from HR 748, $300B went for Migrant and Refugee Assistance, pg147. $10,000 per student loan bailout, $20B to the Post Office, $300M to the Endowment for the Arts, $300M for the Endowment for Humanities (what ever that is), $300M to Public Broadcasting/NPR, $500M to Museums and Libraries and $5M for Community Planning and Development are among the 37 line items commonly referred to as PORK.
Look up the bill and absorb these wild expenditures when we have the economy essentially shut down and millions out of work. Can you in good conscience reelect these people to manage the federal budget?
Donald Flood
Green Valley
