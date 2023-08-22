It is beyond belief that Donald Trump supporters have donated $35 million in the last quarter. This for a man that was twice impeached and twice indicted on criminal charges with probably two more to come. With an average of $34 a donation, this represents an incredible number of Americans who incredibly still idolize him despite his obvious failings. What has happened to the "Law and Order" Republican party of Lincoln, Roosevelt (TR), Reagan and Bush (GH)? It is no wonder that so many Americans are agreeing with the recent essays advocating the demise of political parties.