It is beyond belief that Donald Trump supporters have donated $35 million in the last quarter. This for a man that was twice impeached and twice indicted on criminal charges with probably two more to come. With an average of $34 a donation, this represents an incredible number of Americans who incredibly still idolize him despite his obvious failings. What has happened to the "Law and Order" Republican party of Lincoln, Roosevelt (TR), Reagan and Bush (GH)? It is no wonder that so many Americans are agreeing with the recent essays advocating the demise of political parties.
It is also amazing that some so-called Republicans have opted to challenge Trumps for 2024, but refuse to call out his indictments as being devastating to the party. I recognize three true Law and order conservative Republicans: Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Larry Hogan (former Maryland governor) who could truly be highly representative Republican candidates in 2024 if only the Trump followers would open their eyes.
People are also reading…
Chuck Cabrera, retired Federal employee
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.