The idea that individuals can bootstrap themselves to success is filled with omitted facts. We can't pick our parents and living conditions that affect our opportunities and even the level of IQ we can develop. Poor people are exposed to environmental toxins like lead that affect their neurophysiology. Truth is that having the opportunity to be able to work hard and get ahead is limited to people above a certain level in any society. This is a complex subject and I would encourage anyone that wishes to get more insight to read the following book: "Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream", by Alissa Quart. Yes some folks can overcome poor living conditions, but some folks can also become NBA MVP's. Odds are against it. In other words, what if you weren't provided the boots much less the straps?