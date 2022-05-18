 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where does each dollar in rent go?

Re: the May 13 article "Where does each dollar in rent go?"

Hats off to Courtney Gilstrap Levinus for her 5/13 article about what a landlord (me) retains from every dollar in rent collected. I think some tenants feel their landlord is a Scrooge, especially when it's time to raise the rent. One fact I would add to her nice piece is that the 9 cents (per dollar) left after expenses is then subject to Federal and State income taxes. Wow!!

Richard Aufmuth

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

