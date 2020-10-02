 Skip to main content
Letter: Where have all the flowers gone?
Letter: Where have all the flowers gone?

Pete Seeger wrote ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” 65 years ago. Its overall message - ‘history repeats itself.’

Society has always failed to break the continuous cycle known as history. In the song, for example, we go to war, and as a result, we have dead soldiers. American soldiers, in our case, repetitiously.

The song signifies the cycle of repetition in the history of humankind. Not just wars, but poverty, fascism, government incompetence and apathy, revolutions, pandemics, dictators, and all cases where the government doesn’t give a hoot about the people - where the so-called ‘leaders’ are in it for the power, the glory and the money to be made after their term in office.

Crises have now taken their worst turn in 244 years. This president shows significant signs of fascism, leading us to autocracy and despotism, by failing to abide by the Constitution in his actions and violating the Separation of Powers of our three main Branches of Government.

Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

