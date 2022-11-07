 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio?

“Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio?” is a lyric written by Simon and Garfunkel for the movie The Graduate. It is much discussed as to what those lyrics mean. In our confused time of disheveled ethics, a lack of common civility, a forgotten sense of humility, and the loss of respect for honored virtues, we need to call upon our past heroes. Where have you gone?…..” our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.” We need virtuous character. At a time when cheating has become a norm, when our democratic process has become a frightful discourse of sound bites, tweets and name calling, with our social narrative descending into a muddy playground of shouting, we need to take a deep breath, isolate the reasons for anger, and return to what is good, true and real.

Let’s be heroes.

Bill Senter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

