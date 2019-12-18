Letter: Where is America heading?

The reasons why so many are saying "Trump is not MY President" or "Tmpeach this POTUS, please!" are too numerous to even begin listing. You know what they are. No one can be so ignorant as to not know why he's so objectionable. Remember "ignorant" is directly related to "ignore," and there are those who happily ignore the daily atrocities because they won't see what they don't want to see and they won't admit what's uncomfortable to admit, albeit the evidence is overwhelming! So, kudos, Trump-fans! It takes tremendous fortitude to ignore the truth that's hitting us all in the face. I keep thinking Republicans will soon become totally fed up--but--oops! Wrong again! The Beloved Leader can do no wring! When will we ever learn? Or is it too late?
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.