Letter: Where is American technology to stop cyber and ransomware attacks?
Letter: Where is American technology to stop cyber and ransomware attacks?

America has been the world leader in technology, medical cures, automobiles, and much more. How did countries such as Russia, China, Israel, France, Saudi Arabia, Dubai surpass us?

We have been hacked by these countries, stealing technologically regarding missiles and automobile secrets to fashion designs. Why can’t we develop technology to BLOCK cyberattacks before they hit? America can do it.

Colonial Pipeline, responsible for almost half of the petroleum distribution on the East Coast, attacked by ransomware, possibly by Russians, caused a shutdown, shortages of gas, millions in losses for Colonial and price increases from gougers.

New York’s MTA was hacked in April, believed to be by China. It could have been ransomware, as was JBS beef. Federal agencies and financial services are being hacked. What if ransomware hits BoA nationally?

Our expunged president eliminated the Cybersecurity Czar, Tom Bossart, in 2018, just as these attacks began. Then, he shut down the department and eliminated the budget.

PhishMe notes ransomware attacks have increased over 97 percent since 2018.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

