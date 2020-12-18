 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is Barry Goldwater when we need him
Letter: Where is Barry Goldwater when we need him

Where have the ethical values of a Barry Goldwater gone? Goldwater finally decided to act on an issue affecting the entire country, with then President Richard Nixons behavior. He realized that the continued misconduct of Nixon was affecting the entire country, not just the Republican party. He moved on those convictions, went personally to Nixon and the rest is history!

Where are the republicans today that can stand on ethics and explain to this president that it is time to move on and let the country heal. His continued divisiveness is morally wrong and nationally dangerous to the sovereignty of the United States of America.

Where are you MR Goldwater?

Robin Lenaker

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

