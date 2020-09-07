 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is Biden?
Letter: Where is Biden?

Getting close to the elections, Biden is scarcely seen pushing the Democratic agenda. Trump is all over the media, blaming Biden for destroying the American society, while he is doing it himself. Democrats need to be quite aggressive and visible the closer we get to election time.That will increase Democrat's chances to win the election. We do not need four more years of Trump destroying our democracy.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

