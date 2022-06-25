Letter: Where is Biden's Warp Speed on petroleum energy production?

During the Covid pandemic, Trump announced Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines. The operation combined government and private industry working together to rapidly develop vaccines. In only 10 months, Pfizer and Moderna had their Covid vaccines developed and approved by the FDA. A great success by Trump. Under Biden, gasoline prices have doubled from about $2.25 a gallon on election day in 2020 to $5 a gallon now. This has severely financially hurt ordinary people at the pump and caused increases in transportation prices, thus increasing costs of goods at stores. So where is Biden's Operation Warp Speed to increase domestic production of oil and gas? It is nowhere to be found. He just announced use of the Defense Production Act to make more solar panels. How brilliant! In July, Biden is traveling to Saudi Arabia, which he called a "Pariah" country, and will likely beg them once again for increased oil production. Thanks to Joe, we are again dependent on dictator countries for our oil and gas supply.