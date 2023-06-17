President Joe Biden repeatedly refers to the 70 million Republicans and Independents that voted for Trump in 2020 as MAGA Republicans. He uses it inferring they are violent right wing extremists and Democrats swallow it hook line and sinker. Other than the Capitol protests on January 6, there have not been any significant MAGA violence. No violence on its first anniversary or second. None after Democrat prosecutor Bragg in NY City indicted Trump and none after Special Prosecutor Smith indicted Trump in Miami. So where is the Make America Great Again (MAGA) violence that Biden, Democrats and their news media lap dogs have hoped for? MAGA Republicans in Congress peacefully out foxed Biden on the debt ceiling deal and have passed numerous pieces of legislation. The violence of course has come from Democrats, looting and burning across the country during the summer of 2019 causing over $2 billion in damages and dozens of police officers injured. And the angry violent protests that ensued after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade.