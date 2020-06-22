Letter: where is the accountability?

While Arizonans are focused on racial injustice, public demonstrations and the rising COVID-19 infection rate, Martha McSally used her weekly email to ask this question: “Do you support holding the communist Chinese government accountable for the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic?”
As a constituent and voter, I’m far more concerned about holding the United States government accountable for the continuing devastation here in our country: over 100,000 Americans dead from the virus; black Americans killed without consequences for the perpetrators; racial bias built in to our system; economic bounty that excludes many; a president who’d use the military to crush those who speak up.
Sen. McSally and her colleagues have some accountability of their own. Instead of distracting with this fanciful Chinese sideshow, I encourage her to confront the real devastation in her own state and country. Coronavirus is the medical threat. Institutional racism and authoritarian disrespect for the constitution are moral and legal threats. Senator, please rise to the occasion. Be accountable.
Jim Armstrong
Green Valley
