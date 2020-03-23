Letter: Where is the authoritarian dictator Trump?
Letter: Where is the authoritarian dictator Trump?

I frequently read Democrat's letters to the Star calling President Trump authoritarian and a dictator. Well, now there are some politicians like NY Gov. Cuomo, who was adamant about not closing public schools until he did, clamoring for Trump to impose nationwide restrictions on 300 million Americans regarding the Corona virus. We have a federal system wherein states govern themselves. Does the federal government know better than the states and cities to decide what local measures need to be taken? Does Alaska or Idaho or Montana with few virus cases need to be locked down as states with higher concentrations primarily in California, New York, and Washington? Trump and Congress are providing funding to the states to deal with aspects of the virus crisis. Trump has dealt with international concerns spreading the virus with travel bans on China and Europe. That will lessen the virus numbers here. It is so ironic that the same Democrats who accused Trump of being authoritarian and a dictator are demanding it of him now!

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

