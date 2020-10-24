 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where is the bill collector?
View Comments

Letter: Where is the bill collector?

President Trump's 2016 election campaign still owes the City of Tucson $80,000. This week Trump added another $50,000. If you or I or any other private citizen owed that much money we would have our credit rating trashed and be accruing interest as well as be subject to bill collection efforts.

Why then do we let them get away with this? In these times every dollar is needed to assist our community. It goes to show a lack of character and an assumption of privilege. How many other cities are in this situation? Maybe we should instigate a class action lawsuit, with other stricken cities, for the funds before it's all gone to Trump's Chinese bank account.

Susan Dabbs

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News