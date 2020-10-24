Letter: Where is the bill collector?

President Trump's 2016 election campaign still owes the City of Tucson $80,000. This week Trump added another $50,000. If you or I or any other private citizen owed that much money we would have our credit rating trashed and be accruing interest as well as be subject to bill collection efforts.
Why then do we let them get away with this? In these times every dollar is needed to assist our community. It goes to show a lack of character and an assumption of privilege. How many other cities are in this situation? Maybe we should instigate a class action lawsuit, with other stricken cities, for the funds before it's all gone to Trump's Chinese bank account.
Susan Dabbs
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
