 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: where is the praise for the Prayer Walk 2020?
View Comments

Letter: where is the praise for the Prayer Walk 2020?

The Prayer Walk in Washington was the most inspiring thing in 6 months. People walked along pool to the Washington Monument. There were no police in riot gear being assaulted by protestors. I saw people of every age, and race peacefully walking in our beautiful capitol. Groups of 3, 4, or more spontaneously bowed their heads in prayer linked arms or embraced. Speakers from country singers to sports figures, religious icons such as Loretta King united in love of our country and it's people.

This is the America I love and pray for. It is imperfect like anything made by imperfect humans. It is also the country people worldwide want to be a part of. Stop this epidemic of hatred and violence on city streets. Heroic men and women left home and all they loved to save the world from tyranny 60 years ago. Today we descend into the killing of police officers in their cars. Save our Country. Pray for forgiveness, and tolerance everyone.

Ethel Maloney

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News