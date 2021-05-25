Letter: Where is the Republican Party going?

Headlines on May 15, “Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6” and “’Pragmatists’ call on GOP to move past Trump,” point to these lines written by William Shakespeare:
“Shall we their fond project see?
Lord, what fools these mortals be.”
The play is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. “Dream” could be in titles of “plays” authored by Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell since members of their casts said that there was no insurrection on January 6 and that the rioters were: a “mob of misfits”, that some appeared to be on a “normal tourist visit” and that they “acted peacefully.” The GOP is in danger of stepping toward becoming Good, Obedient Prevaricators.
Let’s hope that a branch of the party will soon favor honest Republicans who can think more about representing their constituents than they do their re-election and pleasing their current leader.
America first needs political parties that can get along without bashing each other.
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.