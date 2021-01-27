Letter: Where is the vaccine, President Trump?

I've just read in this paper that instead of being able to sign up for the 1B vaccines in Tucson, they've run out. Then we've heard they're running out in the whole country. In fact, the outgoing president's "Warp Speed" was in fact a "Slow Walk" to purgatory, especially for those of us in the state that is the worst in the world for Covid! The Federal Government needs to get vaccines out more like we did in days of yore, like with Smallpox and Polio. The GOP has shown itself yet one more time to be better at winning elections than at governing, especially during times of stress. And yet, so many times that stress is caused by their actions.
Helen Boyd
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.