 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where is the vaccine, President Trump?
View Comments

Letter: Where is the vaccine, President Trump?

I've just read in this paper that instead of being able to sign up for the 1B vaccines in Tucson, they've run out. Then we've heard they're running out in the whole country. In fact, the outgoing president's "Warp Speed" was in fact a "Slow Walk" to purgatory, especially for those of us in the state that is the worst in the world for Covid! The Federal Government needs to get vaccines out more like we did in days of yore, like with Smallpox and Polio. The GOP has shown itself yet one more time to be better at winning elections than at governing, especially during times of stress. And yet, so many times that stress is caused by their actions.

Helen Boyd

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News