Letter: Where Is Trump's Genius
Letter: Where Is Trump's Genius

President Trump claims he is a genius. Perhaps, but so were Ted Bundy and Ted Kaczynski. Where has Trump shown his genius? Tweeting "Belgium is a beautiful city" and referring to Parisian troubles as a German "mess" reveals geography is not his strength. Rejecting a 98% scientist consensus on climate change, contradicting his own health experts, and not comprehending that hiding the severity of Covid-19 would exponentially increase American deaths, nixes science and math. Suggesting he's the greatest President of all time and declaring he has done more for Blacks than any other, except perhaps, Lincoln, clearly shows he's no student of history. The bombshell NYT article clearly debunks his business acumen. The answer: Trump's genius is propaganda. He has mastered the Joseph Goebbels' playbook of mind-control through lies and deception and masterfully uses rallies to create a Fuhrer-like myth of himself among his :Never-Trumpers". Genius? Ingenious is more like it.

Steve Sudderth

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

