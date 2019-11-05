There may be many arguments in favor of and opposed to the idea of Medicare for All. One of the arguments used by many Republicans is that such a program is socialist in nature. For the moment let’s do the Republicans a favor and accept their argument.
What I have yet to hear in any detail is the Republican plan to cover health insurance for everyone. When did the ACA pass (2010), and in the time since that passage has any Republican (president, senator, house member) presented the American people with a detailed proposal as to how they would provide health care for us? Given the current behavior of GOP politicians, can we truly believe any plan the GOP presents?
By the way, if the Republican response is that Medicare for All has not been defined, please google Medicare for an explanation and apply the explanation to all.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.