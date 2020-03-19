Letter: Where’s mine?

Todays story in the Star regarding $750B economic lifeline is proof positive that history does repeat itself only the cast of players change. Giving help to airlines, the travel industry, even thinking of suspending payroll tax deductions (but no talk of adjusting tax brackets at the end of the year so that workers are not under withheld) and lowering interest rates to 0% is what happens when we elect a President who’s mantra in business was debt is good, bankruptcy better. We have an administration now that is fighting a virus like a financial crisis. We had a financial crisis in 2008-09 we all know what that was like. But the last financial crisis we had qualified people in charge like Sec. of Treasury Hank Paulson, and Fed. Chairman Ben Bernanke, and a President who knew when to let the experts take charge. If the politicians really want to help how about suspending mandatory withdrawals from IRA’s for those over 70 just like the Bush administration did?
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.