Letter: where to escape?

A recent letter ends with a most important question that everyone should ponder - "What is wrong with this country?" Great question. Incredible division, hate, racism, nastiness, horrendous gun violence, glorification of guns and more than a few politicians who are not too upset about the massacre of little kids and other innocents merely going about their daily lives. The greatest country on earth?? One way I escape our madness is by watching NHK World - Japan TV, which gives interesting glimpses into life in Japan, its people and culture. What I see is a civilized country filled with respectful, peace loving, nature loving non-violent people. Gun deaths in that country average 10 or less per year. Number of gun owners? Around .1% of the population. A civilized country - imagine that.