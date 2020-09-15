Letter: Where we are.

I am a Vietnam veteran who served this country. I got hurt while in Vietnam. I believe in Democracy. My mother fled the Soviet Union and came to the United States believing it had the freedom of religion and decency. It did not look at the religion of a person and SHOULD NOT LOOK AT A PERSON BASED UPON SKIN COLOR. Human worth is more than skin deep. To have a president fan racial warfare is not the American way. Not to condemn Russia for the attempted assignation of a political opponent is not the American way we do better. We stand up for freedom and the constitution.
sheldon feldman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!