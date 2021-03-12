 Skip to main content
Letter: Where Were Critics of Filibuster When Demos the Minority?
Letter: Where Were Critics of Filibuster When Demos the Minority?

Many recent letters have criticized the Senate filibuster and argue it should be revoked. Several writers criticize Senator Sinema for saying she supports it. But where were these voices when the Democrats were the minority party in the Senate and used it to block Republican initiatives? One writer says "in recent years, it has been used by a minority of senators to obstruct the will of the majority." Yes, and it was the Democrats! Where have you been? To those who now argue that the filibuster should be abandoned but yet have been silent about its use by the Democrats, I ask where is your intellectual integrity? Yes, the filibuster is subject to abuse like just about anything. But it serves an important purpose: ensuring that the minority at any time-be it Democrats or Republicans-have a voice in major government actions and preventing the tyranny of the majority.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

