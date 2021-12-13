 Skip to main content
Letter: Where we're headed?
Seems like a daily occurrence wherein any number of public figures whom we ought to be able to rely on for real, accurate, factual accounts of major events simply shape the narrative to fit their personal point of view. Often political. Classic example is that of the POTUS, his VP, and major network personalities declaring long before Jussie Smollett went on trial that what happened, which 12 jurors decided really didn’t happen, was a “modern-day lynching.” Set aside that view for the moment and simply address the subject of why are there individuals whom the public customarily looks up to for guidance, truth, or inspiration who want us to continue believing, as they apparently do, that we are a “racist country” and that virtually everything can be branded with a racial label...from the latest “racial math” being taught in our schools to an endless list challenging one’s imagination? Ever wonder where we’re being lead? And by whom?

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

