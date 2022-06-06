Letter: Where were the good guys?

The often repeated mantra “the only thing that can stop a bad man with a gun is a good guy with a gun” was finally proven as an utter fantasy when an entire police department of good guys with guns refused to intervene in the active shooter incident at Robb Elementary School. As parents pled with them for an hour to enter the school to rescue students, they apparently stood around scratching their heads. Two good guys who attempted to intervene early on were driven back after being shot by the bad guy.
So where do we get these so-called, apparently bullet-proof, good guys? The elementary school supposedly had one on staff.
We must do something REAL to prevent gun violence and the slaughter of innocent children.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.