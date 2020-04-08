Letter: Where will healing begin?

Keeping up with the news from one source or another, you may have developed a sense of hope that the pandemic will eventually be controlled in one way or another. That’s the bright side. On the dark side, it would appear that our customary political bias from one media source or another will continue to thrive as its own form of a pandemic; especially when its toxicity is promoted by an eminent anchor of a national network, who professes to be a devout Christian, asks the Vice-President that when he talks to God, “do you find yourself worrying at all that people you represent and care deeply about have died and will die who did not need to because steps the federal government did not take soon enough?” Simple question to the agenda driven media in light of all the “sickness” in the world, where do you think healing should begin?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
