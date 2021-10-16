 Skip to main content
Letter: Where will the 500,000 workers come from?
The so-called Infrastructure bill is reportedly going to create 500,000 new jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports the US currently has 10.4 MILLION unfilled jobs. Where, exactly, will the workers come from to fill the 500,000 new jobs, on top of the 10.4 MILLION open positions?

Senators Sinema and Kelley need to write in and explain precisely how they plan to fill the 500,000 jobs created by the Infrastructure bill, given there is already a net shortage of at least 10.4 million workers? A good start would be by reducing the extremely generous welfare programs that allow millions to sit on their hind ends all day and live comfortably while doing nothing.

Senators, we are awaiting your plans.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

