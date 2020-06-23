Letter: Where'd the $$$ Go?
View Comments

Letter: Where'd the $$$ Go?

Many worthy and deserving small businesses have been able to take advantage of the taxpayer backed virus loans that total around $551 billion! However the White House administration is unwilling to disclose who got the $$$. One can only wonder who they're protecting (aside from themselves) and/or what they're hiding. There is no logical rationale for withholding this information from us, the taxpayer.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News