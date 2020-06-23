Letter: Where'd the $$$ Go?

Many worthy and deserving small businesses have been able to take advantage of the taxpayer backed virus loans that total around $551 billion! However the White House administration is unwilling to disclose who got the $$$. One can only wonder who they're protecting (aside from themselves) and/or what they're hiding. There is no logical rationale for withholding this information from us, the taxpayer.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
