Letter: Where's our Compassion?
Unless you live in a cave, you're seen the hundreds of thousands of cars ....lined up to receive food. One political party is already using the deficit word including...."if we give them to much, they won't come back to work". argument. So how do we dig ourselves out of this Covid hole?

How can we let millions of our Americans be evicted, starve, live on the streets? As a people, how can we continue to stand by as the stock market goes up and the jobs disappear? It comes down to who we are as a people and culture.

We give people enough to pay their bills and eat. And, when covid vaccinations end the pandemic, we repair the damage and debt with hard work and increased taxes. Looking the other way is not the American way! Neither is looking at our debt and watching people starve!

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

