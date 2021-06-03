Letter: Where's the bill?

I've seen a lot of articles now about how the state will have to replace any voting machines inspected by the invasive Cyber Ninjas in case they've made changes to the machines and the macines are no longer reliable. Why should the state and the taxpayers foot that bill? If asked, I'm sure A LOT of residents would say the whole debacle of what the Cyber Ninjas are doing is a farce and a waste of time. And why should we be stuck with the bill?
Seems to me the Cyber Ninjas should be paying up for ANY AND ALL expenses incurred while they conduct their bogus look into our ballots. WHO GAVE THEM CARTE BLANC? I certainly hope other residents approach the Secretary of State and/or the state legislature to draw up a bill for them covering all the expenses they need to reimburse the state for.
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
