Letter: Where's the NRA when we need them?
My understanding of the NRA interpretation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution is that they need their many semi-automatic guns, limitless clips and other weapons of mass destruction against human life in order to safeguard we the people & the US Constitution. Well come on boys n girls the President of the US is clearly and in plain sight doing everything he can to interfere with not only the US Census but the upcoming Presidential Election by stifling the US Postal Service's ability to deliver ballots. Which he thinks may not favor his reelection. During a pandemic. So how long will you put up with this treasonous behavior by this oppressive administration? Annie et al get your guns! Or are you just about buying and selling guns and ammo to make a buck? Show yourselves in the light folks.

Mike Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

